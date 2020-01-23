Metro Laetitia Dagan: Police arrest suspected killer of Aso Rock Deputy Director – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Edirin Ohonre, the suspected killer of an Assistant Director with the Office of the Secretary to the Government, Laetitia Naankang Dagan has been arrested. Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police command said Ohonre, suspected to have participated in the murder of Dagan was arrested on Wednesday....

Police.jpeg

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SHUHrN

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top