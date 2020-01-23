Edirin Ohonre, the suspected killer of an Assistant Director with the Office of the Secretary to the Government, Laetitia Naankang Dagan has been arrested. Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police command said Ohonre, suspected to have participated in the murder of Dagan was arrested on Wednesday....
