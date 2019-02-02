Business LafargeHolcim divests Indonesian business in efforts to offset debts – Nairametrics

#1
LafargeHolcim, the parent company of Lafarge Africa Plc, said in a statement today that it has completely divested its stakes in Holcim Indonesia.

According to the statement which was published on the company’s website earlier today, the shares were sold to Semen Indonesia for a price valued at a …



Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2RwCHMY

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top