The Lagos State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Olusegun Banjo says the 2019 Budget proposal is already in the State House of Assembly.
Banjo said in a statement on Wednesday that tbe budget was to have been read before the house …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2Qi5moA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Banjo said in a statement on Wednesday that tbe budget was to have been read before the house …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2Qi5moA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[13]