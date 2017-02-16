Six of the eight PDP lawmakers have defected to the APC on Thursday. The Acting Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni, read a letter dated February 16 and signed by the defectors, indicating that they had decided to join the APC. The lawmakers said they were taking the step due to the division and infighting which had factionalised their party. They are Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin II) who was Minority Leader and the Minority Whip, Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II). Others are Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo II), Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun II), Oluwa Fatai (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I) and Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I).