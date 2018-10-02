The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, on Tuesday, abandoned her boss, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, as she announced that she would support Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election. Adebule told newsmen at Ward A and D, in Iba Local Council Development Area of …
