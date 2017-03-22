The police in Lagos State have recovered the body of a banker, identified only as Ken, who reportedly died on top of a woman during marathon sex at a popular hotel located at NNPC junction in Ejigbo area of the state. Ken, who worked with one of the new generation banks in the state (name withheld), reportedly died while having sex with his married lover, one Ebere Nwachukwu. Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Folorunsho Afolabi of the Ejigbo Police Division told PM Express that the body of the man had since been deposited at a hospital in Lagos state. According to him, the incident happened on Saturday night. The DPO said it was gathered that the deceased told his wife he would not be able to come home that Saturday night due to workload at his office. According to the report, his wife believed him while unknowingly the husband had checked in with his lover, Nwachukwu at the hotel for a night of illicit sexual spree. Unfortunately for the lovers, Ken collapsed during the act and Nwachukwu, out of fear immediately contacted the hotel management who rushed the deceased to the General Hospital, Isolo. On getting there, doctors certified him dead and his corpse deposited at the morgue. The police boss noted that Nwachukwu was then arrested and detained at Ejigbo Police division over his death. “Investigation into the matter has commenced as we await the autopsy report to know the real cause of his death,” the DPO said.