Metro Lagos Businessman Arrested For R*ping Girl Working For Him – OluFamous.Com

#1
A businessman, James Elewenson, has been arraigned before the Candide Johnson Magistrates’ Courthouse for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old girl in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that Elewenson runs a boutique where the victim worked as a sales girl. It was alleged that 37-year-old Elewenson had …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2K3cbsu

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top