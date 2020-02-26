Lagos conducts 8,033 coronavirus tests, records new death - Daily Post Nigeria
The Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, says the state has conducted 8,033 COVID-19 tests since the inception of the pandemic. Abayomi made the
dailypost.ng
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro One Dead, 16 Injured In Lagos Tanker Fire – Premium Times Nigeria
|Metro News
|0
|Metro 10 new deaths, 238 new cases of #COVID19; Including 92 in Kano, 30 in Lagos, 10 Bauchi, 6 Delta - NCDC
|Metro News
|0
|Metro We Are Struggling At The Moment For Bed Spaces In Lagos – NCDC DG - Channels Tv
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Lagos discharges 12 more Coronavirus patients – P.M. Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Ekiti state governor offers appointment to Nigerian dad who denied his son entry into his house after returning from Lagos amid the Covid-19 Pandemic
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro One Dead, 16 Injured In Lagos Tanker Fire – Premium Times Nigeria
|Metro 10 new deaths, 238 new cases of #COVID19; Including 92 in Kano, 30 in Lagos, 10 Bauchi, 6 Delta - NCDC
|Metro We Are Struggling At The Moment For Bed Spaces In Lagos – NCDC DG - Channels Tv
|Metro Lagos discharges 12 more Coronavirus patients – P.M. Nigeria News
|Metro Ekiti state governor offers appointment to Nigerian dad who denied his son entry into his house after returning from Lagos amid the Covid-19 Pandemic