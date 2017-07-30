The prices of staple foods in markets around Lagos metropolis are still high in spite of the fact that majority of the produce are within their harvesting period. A trader said the high cost despite harvest period is owing to restrict supply by the wholesalers. Here are some of the prices across Lagos metropolis: - a bag of potatoes, cocoyam and maize sell for N8,000 each respectively. At Iddo market in Mainland Local government - a bag of beans sells for N48,000 and N49, 000 - a paint bucket sell for N1,300 and N1,350 - derica cup, N350 and N360 - 50kg bag of rice sells for between N15,000 and N15,500. - bag of garri goes for N22,000 - paint bucket N900 and N1,100. Mile 12 Market - tuber of yam, old stock depending on the size sells between N500 and N2,500 - New stock sell between N800 and N1, 500. - a bag of corn is N8, 000. - Big old tuber of Abuja yam’ sells N2,000, N2,200 - small ones sell N1000. Source: NAN Survey