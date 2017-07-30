Submit Post Advertise

Business Lagos: Current Prices of Staple Foods

    The prices of staple foods in markets around Lagos metropolis are still high in spite of the fact that majority of the produce are within their harvesting period.

    A trader said the high cost despite harvest period is owing to restrict supply by the wholesalers.

    Here are some of the prices across Lagos metropolis:

    - a bag of potatoes, cocoyam and maize sell for N8,000 each respectively.

    At Iddo market in Mainland Local government

    - a bag of beans sells for N48,000 and N49, 000

    - a paint bucket sell for N1,300 and N1,350

    - derica cup, N350 and N360

    - 50kg bag of rice sells for between N15,000 and N15,500.

    - bag of garri goes for N22,000

    - paint bucket N900 and N1,100.

    marketNG.JPG

    Mile 12 Market

    - tuber of yam, old stock depending on the size sells between N500 and N2,500

    - New stock sell between N800 and N1, 500.

    - a bag of corn is N8, 000.

    - Big old tuber of Abuja yam’ sells N2,000, N2,200

    - small ones sell N1000.


    Source: NAN Survey
     
