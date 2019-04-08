Four states of the federation — Lagos, Edo, Kaduna and Cross River — dominate the list of sub-national governments indebted to foreign bodies, statistics obtained from the Debt Management Office, has shownAnalysis of the DMO data show that the four states have combined foreign debt of $2.12bn, out of the $4.23bn owed by the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory Administration as of December 31, 2018.