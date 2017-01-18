Submit Post Advertise

Metro Lagos Gets New Commissioner of Police

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Jan 18, 2017 at 8:59 AM. Views count: 672

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Four days after his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP), the Officer in Charge of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) monitoring unit, Mr Garuba Umar, has been appointed Lagos State Commissioner of police.

    fatai owoseni.jpg

    Umar once served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ikoyi and as Mobile Police Unit 19 Commander, in Port Harcourt, replaces Fatai Owoseni, who has been posted to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Jos.

    Former Force headquarters spokesman Don Awunah decorated as Commissioner of police last week has been posted to take charge of Akwa Ibom command
     
    kemi, Jan 18, 2017 at 8:59 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments