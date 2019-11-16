Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has concluded arrangement to pay N35,000 as the new minimum wage for workers beginning from November, 2019.
The decision was arrived at after series of meetings and discussions between the Lagos State Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC) and Lagos …
