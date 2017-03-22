The Lagos State Government has banned live band music in bars and restaurants within the state. General Manager, Lagos State Environment Protection Agency, LASEPA, Adebola Shabi said the decision on noise pollution came as a result of the increasing rate of petitions by residents, who were lamenting the frequent disturbance from the beer parlours, clubs and religious houses. Shabi added: “Any new church to be built must come and get a sign-off from the agency, the old one should start putting sound proof now. It must be acoustic .” While harping on the ban of live band at bars and other places, the LASEPA boss warned “Any complaint from the residents henceforth, there will be sanction. They must obtain permit to do so and failure to obtain permit, the fine is N500, 000. We must discourage needless noise making at our residences.”