Thirteen buildings earlier marked as distressed are to be demolished today by the Lagos State Government. The buildings located on Lagos Island, are part of the 40 structures to be brought down in the first phase of the exercise across the state. The Lagos State building Control Agency, which is carrying out the exercise, explained that the first phase of the demolition will last for about one month. He added that ample notice was given to the owners of the structures before the commencement of the demolition.