advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Business Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line Not Overpriced, Says NRC – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The managing director, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Fidet Okhiria, has dispelled rumours of alleged overpricing or misappropriation of funds in the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan railway line.

He also dismissed the claims of those comparing the cost of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line to the cost …

railway.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2X5swSu

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top