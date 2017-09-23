Suya seller and father of five, Halilu Adamu, has been killed in Lagos after he laughed at a drunk gang member who fell into a gutter. Detectives attached to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos State, have arrested Mr. Bashiru Ahmed, who earlier assaulted the deceased and disrupted his business. Not satisfied with that, they later tracked down Halilu Adamu and shot him dead. According to the New Telegraph newspaper, the detectives still have work to do as there has already been a reprisal killing by Adamu's friends.