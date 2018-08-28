Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

The Lagos State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said his exit marks the end of PDP in the state. Mr Salvador announced his defection on Monday while addressing his supporters …



