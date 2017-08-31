The Lagos state police has announced the arrest of 5 persons over their roles in the lynching of two suspected ritualists in the Mushin area of the state. According to police spokesman ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, the suspects would be charged to court for jungle justice once the investigation was concluded. Another tunnel suspected to belong to ritualists was uncovered at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos on Wednesday. Two of the three suspects found at the hideout were lynched by a mob before the arrival of policemen.