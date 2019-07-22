JustForex Trading - Start Now

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 38 suspected cultists in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, youths from Idiroko, Adeola and Ajose of Owutu area in Ikorodu, engaged themselves in a supremacy fight at Idiroko …

police man.JPG

