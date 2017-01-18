Ifedolapo Opeyemi Badmos, Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), has professed her love for singer, Adekunle Gold. Badmos said Adekunle Gold's music was the tonic that helps her relax when the pressures of her job pile on her. She told a popular blog, “Please, I like Adekunle Gold, I want to see Adekunle Gold, I love Adekunle Gold. Do you know why I love him so much, I’m an indigenous person and he gives me lyrics that actually gives me sense. ''I told you I love music, it’s not about sound or just hitting it together, it is about the message which can take you to places and I think that guy Adekunle Gold gives me that