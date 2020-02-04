The Ministry of Health in Lagos State has confirmed its first case of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), incidentally the first in Nigeria and in West Africa since the outbreak in China in January 2020.
This was contained in a statement released Friday morning by the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi.
Like the case confirmed in Algeria, the victim, an Italian traveller, arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday from Milan on a business trip.
The victim used the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.
The victim whose name was not identified is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.