  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro Lagos residents to pay N20,000 before hosting parties – Ladun Liadi’s Blog


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.ladunliadinews.com

Lagos residents to pay N20,000 before hosting parties - Ladun Liadi's Blog

Lagos authorities have slammed a N20,000 levy on Lagosians planning to host any event in Ikeja Local Government. The local government decision was contained in a memo signed by the chairman of Ikeja local government, Mojeed Balogun, which was sent to event organisers and event centres within the...
www.ladunliadinews.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro Brother stabs Lagos businessman to death over N3,000 – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
436
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Fire razes shops at Balogun Market [Video] – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
431
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro DPR seals 2 Lagos filling stations – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
379
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro Lagos Third Mainland Bridge reopens today – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
273
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro We know where kidnappers are, only being careful – Lai Mohammed – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
569
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top