Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Lagos residents to pay N20,000 before hosting parties - Ladun Liadi's Blog
Lagos authorities have slammed a N20,000 levy on Lagosians planning to host any event in Ikeja Local Government. The local government decision was contained in a memo signed by the chairman of Ikeja local government, Mojeed Balogun, which was sent to event organisers and event centres within the...
www.ladunliadinews.com