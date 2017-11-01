Submit Post Advertise

Metro Lagos Sets To Conduct House-to-House HIV/AIDS Test

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 1, 2017 at 11:04 AM.

    The Lagos State Agency for the Control of AIDS (LSACA) says it will be conducting the first Lagos AIDS Survey (LAGAIS) soon in order to provide database on the prevalence of AIDS and lighten up the burden of the disease on individuals and communities in the State.

    The survey will be private household study which includes children.

    Healthcare workers and LSACA staff would be visiting participants to collect blood samples to test for HIV/AIDS in various communities.

    Mrs Olubunmi Ilawole, Health Educator, Lagos State Ministry of Health, disclosed this at an interactive session organized by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs for the Community Development Committee (CDC), Community Development Associations (CDAs) and other stakeholders across the State held at the Lagos State Government Secretariat, Alausain Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

    She said with rapid population of Lagos, the survey was to create more awareness and knowledge about HIV/AIDS and provide opportunity for participant to know the status so that appropriate measures could be taken to live a healthy and productive life in the society.

    Ilawole, however, called on community and traditional leaders to inform and encourage every households and individuals to cooperate and participate during the survey and collection of blood samples in communities.
     

    RemmyAlex, Nov 1, 2017 at 11:04 AM
    Comments

  2. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    As long as people are not forced to do this then it is a great idea.
     
    curator, Nov 1, 2017 at 11:36 AM
    #2