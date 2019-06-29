advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
The Lagos State Government has sealed off a Chinese footwear company, Cheng-Fa Nigeria Limited, over alleged infractions ranging from child labour to safety breaches.

The Lagos State Safety Commission recently stormed the company located at Obasa area of Ikeja, Lagos for investigations. This happened shortly after reports …

