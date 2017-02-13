The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced a hike in the fare price for the three operators under the public transport scheme of the Lagos state government. Hence, thousands of commuters who use the BRT (Blue Bus) and LAGBUS (Red Bus) daily in order to beat the gridlock in the city will now have to pay more. According to Dabiri, the current financial crunch which shut up the cost of operations by 110% necessitated the increment. Under the price regime, the BRT (Blue bus), operated by Primero Transport Services, have increase fare from N75 to N100 for Ikorodu-Mile 12 route, Ikorodu to Fadeyi is now N200 from 120 Ikorodu to CMS is now N300 from 195. The various franchise under the LAGBUS (red bus) have also increased fare for the 60 routes they are plying across the state.