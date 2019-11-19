The Lagos State Government3 hrs ago World Tolerance Day: LASEPA seals religious centres over noise pollution As Lagos State joined other countries of the world to commemorate the 2019 United Nations International Day of Tolerance, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, (LASEPA) embarked on a clampdown of some religious …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/35cktro
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/35cktro
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]