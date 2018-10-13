Metro Lagos task force officials attack residents with machetes (Video) – INFORMATION NIGERIA

Some officials of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), yesterday, attacked residents of Ilasamaja with machetes. .

According to the New Telegraph, a witness, who gave his name simply as Tony, said for several hours, the officials, armed with machetes unleashed hell on the area, causing passers-by, motorists …



