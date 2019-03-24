A shameless Lagos teacher identified as Mr Ajayi Akintunde of Fazi-l-omar school iwaya allegedly makes a 16-year-old female student perform oral s*x on him to gain promotion.
According to the girl she said ‘She got into a new sch, and her shameless maths teacher, Mr Ajayi Akintunfe took advantage …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2FzhoI5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to the girl she said ‘She got into a new sch, and her shameless maths teacher, Mr Ajayi Akintunfe took advantage …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2FzhoI5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]