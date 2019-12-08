A teacher at CMS Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos, Mr Ikena Ekwenam, has been arrested by the police for inflicting injuries on his 10-year-old pupil, David Uwakwe.
Ekwenam, who teaches Agricultural Science at the school, beat up the Junior Secondary School 2 …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2YqsgQg
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Ekwenam, who teaches Agricultural Science at the school, beat up the Junior Secondary School 2 …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2YqsgQg
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]