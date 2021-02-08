Metro Lagosians are Planning a Peaceful Protest this Weekend with OccupyLekkiTollGate – BellaNaija


Lagosians are Planning a Peaceful Protest this Weekend with #OccupyLekkiTollGate

In October 2020, the Lekki Toll Gate massacre rocked Nigeria as the tragic event turned what was supposed to be a peaceful protest into the shooting of Nigerian youths. Since then, the toll gate has stayed close with people suggesting that the place be renamed in honour of those who lost their...
