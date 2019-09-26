Metro Lai asks NBC to implement regulations for online media - The Cable

#1
Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to implement regulations for online media.

Mohammed was quoted as giving the directive in a statement issued by Segun Adeyemi, his media aide, on Thursday.

The minister also directed the NBC to implement measures that will reposition the broadcast industry, create jobs and promote local content.

LAI.jpg


READ MORE
 
[65]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top