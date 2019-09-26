Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to implement regulations for online media.
Mohammed was quoted as giving the directive in a statement issued by Segun Adeyemi, his media aide, on Thursday.
The minister also directed the NBC to implement measures that will reposition the broadcast industry, create jobs and promote local content.
