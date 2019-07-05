Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has alerted Nigerians to the spread of fake videos of purported attacks on citizens in South Africa.
He said some people are using fake news to foment mayhem in the country.
The minister said this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja in reaction to the reprisal attacks against South African-owned businesses in the country
read more
He said some people are using fake news to foment mayhem in the country.
The minister said this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja in reaction to the reprisal attacks against South African-owned businesses in the country
read more