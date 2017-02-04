Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Friday dared Nigerians to repeat one lie he has told. The Minister issued the dare while responding to questions when he visited Daar Communications Plc on Friday in Abuja. He said, “People just have a mindset that whatever Lai Mohammed says cannot be true, but nobody has ever come out to say that I said `Y’ and it was `Z’ that happened. “For me, I will remain focused because it is a price you pay for serving your country. I also see this as a deliberate strategy to whittle me down, but I must remain focused and will not be distracted.” Mohammed said that some people found it difficult to separate him from “Lai Mohammed as All Progressive Congress spokesperson and Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information’’. He said, “I believe sincerely that the last election was fought very bitterly and I was largely the face of the party and I kept asking them to fight me on facts, not on emotions. “Give me one thing that I have said which is not true. “There is a Yoruba proverb that says that you can only wake up somebody who is sleeping, you cannot wake up a fellow who is pretending to fall asleep.”