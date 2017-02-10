Submit Post Advertise

    The Federal Government has warned that the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group and an affiliate of BokoHaram, is planning to attack the country.

    In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said intelligence showed that the cell was making frantic efforts to advance its IED-making capability through the acquisition of chemicals like Sodium Oxide (for producing improvised detonators), Potassium Chlorate (alternative to ammonium nitrate used for producing IEDs) and Aluminium Powder (a fuel source for amplifying explosions).

    ''One Usman, an IED apprentice, left the cell some time back to join Islamic State in Libya. The new desire to acquire IED precursor chemicals could suggest that Usman or other persons may have returned from Libya and have acquired IED-making skills intended to increase the activities of the group,” he said.
     
