IgbereTV reports the Federal government intends to inject N50 billion into the creative industry as its role in making sure the industry survives, according to Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, IgbereTV reports. The Minister disclosed this at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) at Eko …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QNFNPY
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QNFNPY
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]