Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's Minister for Information has spoken again on President Muhammadu Buhari's health. Addressing state house correspondents after the federal executive council meeting He said, “Do you think we will be consulting our business like this if Mr. President is ill?” “He (pointing to Minister of Power, Babatunde Fashola) was in Anambra last week, I was in Kwara yesterday, all our ministers are busy doing their work. Mr. President is well and is absolutely not in danger. “I can say without any hesitation that Mr. President is well, is hale and hearty. No question about that.”