Politics Lai Mohammed To Thugs: Disrupt Saturday’s Election In Kwara And Risk Your Lives – Nairaland

#1
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections in Kwara State with higher margin than the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The minister, who is the leader of APC in the state, …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2tNeCs1

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top