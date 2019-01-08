Sports Lakers end losing streak with LeBron against Mavericks – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Despite LeBron James still injured, the Lakers finally recorded a win on the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their losing streak without star player LeBron James by beating the Dallas Mavericks 107-97 in an NBA encounter played on Tuesday, January 8. The Lakers …



read more via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2C5y1b9

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top