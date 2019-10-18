The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed the postponement of the El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, due to concerns over political instability in Catalunya.
A massive rally is planned for the city of Barcelona on October 26, the same day that the LaLiga champions …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VOUy5G
Get More Nigeria Sports News
A massive rally is planned for the city of Barcelona on October 26, the same day that the LaLiga champions …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VOUy5G
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]