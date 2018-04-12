Submit Post Advertise

LaLiga: Messi tells Barca coach, Valverde five players to offload – Daily Post Nigeria

    Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi has reportedly told manager, Ernesto Valverde to sell five Barcelona stars this summer.

    The Catalans giants are close to claiming the La Liga title and are a whopping 15 points ahead of Real Madrid.

    Spanish media outlet, Diario Gol reports that Barcelona are already planning for next season and Messi, who is a hugely influential figure at the club, will have an important say.

    According to the newspaper, Messi has told club chiefs he wants Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer, Aleix Vidal, Lucas Digne and Denis Suarez out of the club.

    Comments