Real Madrid will finish 2019 behind Barcelona, after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night.
Los Blancos hit the woodwork three times, but failed to find the back of the net at the Santiago Bernabeu....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tJG0dC
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Los Blancos hit the woodwork three times, but failed to find the back of the net at the Santiago Bernabeu....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tJG0dC
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]