Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, has said Lionel Messi’s comments about his future at the club, have been overplayed.
This week, it was revealed that Messi has a clause, that enables him to leave for free at the end of each season....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LOAnA5
Get More Nigeria Sports News
This week, it was revealed that Messi has a clause, that enables him to leave for free at the end of each season....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LOAnA5
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]