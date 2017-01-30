Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been named as the Vauxhall England Player of the Year 2016. The 28-year-old appeared at Euro 2016 with the Three Lions, and scored three times in 10 appearances for England during the year. Lallana netted his first ever England goal in September against Slovakia, and followed it up with a strike against Scotland in World Cup qualifying. The winner of the award was chosen by the England Supporters Club, with 39 per cent of those polled choosing Lallana, ahead of Jamie Vardy (12 per cent) and Wayne Rooney (eight per cent). "This award is a huge honour,” Lallana told TheFA.com. "The last three winners were Rooney (2015), Rooney (2014) and Steven Gerrard (2012) so that just goes to show what a great achievement this is. Southampton's Nathan Redmond was awarded the Under-21 Player of the Year for 2016. Redmond made his England U-21 debut in 2013, and has gone on to make 33 appearances for the underage side, scoring nine goals.