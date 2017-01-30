Submit Post Advertise

Sports Lallana Floors Vardy, Rooney, Wins 2016 England Player of The Year

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jan 30, 2017 at 10:44 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been named as the Vauxhall England Player of the Year 2016.

    lallana award.PNG

    The 28-year-old appeared at Euro 2016 with the Three Lions, and scored three times in 10 appearances for England during the year.

    Lallana netted his first ever England goal in September against Slovakia, and followed it up with a strike against Scotland in World Cup qualifying.

    The winner of the award was chosen by the England Supporters Club, with 39 per cent of those polled choosing Lallana, ahead of Jamie Vardy (12 per cent) and Wayne Rooney (eight per cent).

    "This award is a huge honour,” Lallana told TheFA.com. "The last three winners were Rooney (2015), Rooney (2014) and Steven Gerrard (2012) so that just goes to show what a great achievement this is.

    Southampton's Nathan Redmond was awarded the Under-21 Player of the Year for 2016.

    Redmond made his England U-21 debut in 2013, and has gone on to make 33 appearances for the underage side, scoring nine goals.
     
    kemi, Jan 30, 2017 at 10:44 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments