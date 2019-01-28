Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Sunday named former Governor Joshua Dariye and 48 others as members of the campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.
Dariye is currently serving a 10-year jail term in Kuje Prison after he was convicted by an Abuja …
