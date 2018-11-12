Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has pledge to immediately relocate internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes before the end of this year.
Lalong said his administration was desirous and committed towards ensuring that peace was achieved permanently in the state, as he was for …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2FcNE5s
Get More Nigeria Political News
Lalong said his administration was desirous and committed towards ensuring that peace was achieved permanently in the state, as he was for …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2FcNE5s
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]