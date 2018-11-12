Politics Lalong pledges relocation of IDPs to ancestral homes – Newtelegraph

#1
Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has pledge to immediately relocate internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes before the end of this year.

Lalong said his administration was desirous and committed towards ensuring that peace was achieved permanently in the state, as he was for …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2FcNE5s

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top