Metro Lalong tells wealthy Christians to sponsor willing individuals to Holy land – Newtelegraph

#1
Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has urged Churches and wealthy individuals to sponsor the spiritually inclined Christians who cannot afford pilgrimage to the Holy land.

The governor made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to Rev. Tor Uja, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2RnC4dr

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top