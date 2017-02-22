On Tuesday, medical officers battled to save the life of five-year-old Aliyah Masaku as she cried in pain rent the Emergency Ward of the Ikorodu General Hospital, Lagos State. The victim, who groaned with pain as her crying father held her close, was attacked by three giant Alsatian dogs belonging to her father’s landlord . Aside damaging an eye and removing a tooth, the dogs inflicted multiple injuries on Aliyah during the attack which lasted for about two hours. Punch reported that Aliyah’s father, Wasiu, a vulcaniser, was in charge of feeding the dogs after their owner travelled to London, United Kingdom.He had reportedly gone to get the dogs’ feed on Monday and left Aliyah in the house. One of the dogs, identified as Rover, however, allegedly broke loose from the kennel and entered into Wasiu’s apartment. The dog reportedly dragged her from the house to the backyard, where two other dogs joined in attacking her. Residents, who spoke with Punch on condition of anonymity, said the attack lasted for about two hours, adding that they could do nothing because the fence of the house was high and there were many dogs at the main gate. The owner of the dogs, Alhaji Abdul-Akeem Sulaimon, said he could not take responsibility for the attack since he had already handed over the dogs to Wasiu. Sulaimon, who spoke with Punch from his London base, said, “Why not question those on the ground? Ask those who were principally involved. Someone is responsible. Those involved are there with you.”