Frontline politician and a commissioner of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission committee, Lateef Oludare reportedly dies at Although details of the immediate cause remain sketchy. Lateef Oludare Raji was the former special adviser on Information and Strategy to former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola. He was also a commissioner to former Lagos state Governor Bola Tinubu. His death came as a shock to the people of his area in Oshodi because of his generosity. News from family sources say that there are plans to take the remains to Ido Ani in Ondo State, his ancestral home for a State burial. Raji is survived by a wife and children