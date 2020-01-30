Metro Lassa fever: Anambra is at alert, says Commissioner – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Following the reported cases of rising cases of contagious diseases across the nation, Anambra state Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, has assured that the Ministry is alert and fully prepared to respond to any outbreak of Lassa fever in the …

lassa fever.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2uN91p3

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top