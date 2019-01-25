Metro Lassa fever kills four in Plateau – Premium Times Nigeria

Four people have died of Lassa fever in Plateau State. The state commissioner of health, Kunde Deyin, confirmed the deaths

The incident is coming barely one week after the Nigerian Army announced the death of a soldier in Plateau from the disease....



